Pick of the week: less humid and below average temperatures for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of below average days to get out and enjoy, but some clouds return before temperatures increase again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a refreshing, cooler morning with a clear sky! Enjoy coffee on the porch, with temperatures in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees this morning.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day with lower humidity and below average temperatures, all adding up to our pick of the week! We’re topping out around 83 degrees in the Valley, and upper 70s outlining the Valley. There is a nice breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph, which adds to your comfort in the shade.

It’s mostly clear and cooler than normal again tonight, with a low of 61 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few clouds begin to approach the region heading Friday, and that may add a stray shower for our plateau communities at best. This makes the afternoon look more partly cloudy, with a high of 85 degrees.

This weekend is mostly sunny, with rising afternoon temperatures to 86 Saturday and 88 Sunday. In your I’m All Vol Forecast, where the Vols are the “home team” and sure have that advantage Saturday as we take on Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville. So, that’s an 11 AM CDT kickoff, where it’s low 80s in Nashville at the start and heating up to the 80s by the end.

I'm All Vol Forecast Saturday, Virginia at Tennessee in Nashville. (WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re heating back up to around 90 degrees to start next week and the humidity ticks up as well, so we’ll feel hotter and see a stray pop-up shower or storm by midweek.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

