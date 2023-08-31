Pigeon Forge police unveils new cruiser to honor those impacted by childhood cancer

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new-look cruiser driving around East Tennessee that belongs to the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

The silver police cruiser has a yellow and gold hood with a ribbon in the center of it in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

For the month of September, one of the department’s cruisers will be driving around and inviting people to sign their name or the name of someone impacted by childhood cancer on the hood of the car.

“What it became is the example of cancer so anybody that had an experience with cancer which is almost everybody, it means a lot,” said PFPD officer Craig Cruise.

Cruise helped make this idea a reality and also has a personal connection with the cause. His granddaughter Hallelujah, who goes by Hallie, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just four months old.

“Being able to sign the hood in honor of her meant a lot,” said Cruise while adding that at two years old his granddaughter is now in remission.

This is the same concept the department adopted last year when they made the hood of one of their cruisers pink for breast cancer awareness and had hundreds of people sign the car in the month of October. They’ll do that once again this year after September is over, while they’re encouraging anybody to sign the hood and share their story with officer Cruise who will be driving the car.

If you’d like to keep up with the whereabouts of the cruiser you can follow the PFPD Facebook page where they’ll be posting updates.

