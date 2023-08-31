Pigeon Forge police unveils new cruiser to honor those impacted by childhood cancer

The cruiser has a gold and yellow hood and will have signatures and messages from families across East Tennessee who are honoring those impacted by childhood cancer.
The cruiser has a gold and yellow hood and will have signatures and messages from families across East Tennessee who are honoring those impacted by childhood ca
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new-look cruiser driving around East Tennessee that belongs to the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

The silver police cruiser has a yellow and gold hood with a ribbon in the center of it in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

For the month of September, one of the department’s cruisers will be driving around and inviting people to sign their name or the name of someone impacted by childhood cancer on the hood of the car.

“What it became is the example of cancer so anybody that had an experience with cancer which is almost everybody, it means a lot,” said PFPD officer Craig Cruise.

Cruise helped make this idea a reality and also has a personal connection with the cause. His granddaughter Hallelujah, who goes by Hallie, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just four months old.

“Being able to sign the hood in honor of her meant a lot,” said Cruise while adding that at two years old his granddaughter is now in remission.

This is the same concept the department adopted last year when they made the hood of one of their cruisers pink for breast cancer awareness and had hundreds of people sign the car in the month of October. They’ll do that once again this year after September is over, while they’re encouraging anybody to sign the hood and share their story with officer Cruise who will be driving the car.

If you’d like to keep up with the whereabouts of the cruiser you can follow the PFPD Facebook page where they’ll be posting updates.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on...
Firefighters still battling fire at Scott Plastics in Newport
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Meet your candidates for Knoxville mayor
Incumbent Indya Kincannon wins second term as Knoxville mayor
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Latest News

Ben tracks cool mornings before the 90s return
More sunshine and pleasant afternoons ahead
Tennessee basketball will head to Michigan State for a charity exhibition
Tennessee set to face Michigan for Maui benefit
The general manager of Witt Utilities was fired by the board on Aug. 21, according to
General manager of Witt Utilities fired, 2 board members resign
NERF attraction coming to Pigeon Forge
NERF attraction coming to Pigeon Forge