Road construction expected to cause temporary traffic on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is alerting motorists in advance that construction is scheduled to take place on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Upcoming construction will impact traffic in both directions on the highway as shoulder closures will create delays between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail while crews work. Closures are expected to take place until 3 p.m. every day through Friday, Sept. 8.

The current construction schedule is completely contingent upon favorable weather conditions.

TDOT also alerts motorists to prepare for traffic pacing operations during daytime hours to allow crews to move equipment and perform various tasks.

