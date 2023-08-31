Tennessee Dept. of Education hosts town hall to determine school letter grades

The public town hall will be held to discuss best practices in determining letter grades in school.
The public town hall will be held to discuss best practices in determining letter grades in...
The public town hall will be held to discuss best practices in determining letter grades in school.(WTOC)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) will hold a public town hall in Knoxville from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss best practices for determining letter grades for schools in the area. The town hall will take place at Central High School in Knoxville.

The town hall discussion will focus on measuring how the state’s K-12 schools are currently helping them succeed academically, and how these schools can better serve students moving forward. TDOE’s goal is to create a system that gives more clarity when it comes to information about how schools are performing.

TDOE encourages families, teachers, community members and beyond to join in on the discussion. Upon arrival, attendees will have the opportunity to sign up to speak and share their feedback with the room.

For more information on TDOE and school letter grades, click here.

