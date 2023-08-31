Tennessee set to face Michigan for Maui benefit

Tennessee basketball will head to Michigan State for a charity exhibition
Tennessee basketball will head to Michigan State for a charity exhibition
Tennessee basketball will head to Michigan State for a charity exhibition(University of Tennessee Basketball)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball will be heading to Michigan State for a charity exhibition in October.

All proceeds from the game will go towards the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund to help victims of the Maui wildfires.

This year’s Maui Invitational featured eight teams, including the Vols. Tennessee played in the event three times, competing at the Lahaina Civic Center with head coach Rick Barnes taking his teams five total times.

The game is set for Oct. 29, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on...
Firefighters still battling fire at Scott Plastics in Newport
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Meet your candidates for Knoxville mayor
Incumbent Indya Kincannon wins second term as Knoxville mayor
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Latest News

The general manager of Witt Utilities was fired by the board on Aug. 21, according to
General manager of Witt Utilities fired, 2 board members resign
NERF attraction coming to Pigeon Forge
NERF attraction coming to Pigeon Forge
This will be the second statue of General Howard at LMU.
Lincoln Memorial to unveil new statue honoring Civil War general
In a visit to Pellissippi State Community College, Gov. Lee called the special session...
Gov. Lee visits East Tennessee; defends results of special session