Tennessee set to face Michigan for Maui benefit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball will be heading to Michigan State for a charity exhibition in October.

All proceeds from the game will go towards the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund to help victims of the Maui wildfires.

This year’s Maui Invitational featured eight teams, including the Vols. Tennessee played in the event three times, competing at the Lahaina Civic Center with head coach Rick Barnes taking his teams five total times.

The game is set for Oct. 29, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

