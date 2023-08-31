Varsity All Access | Week 3 Games to Watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a week two that featured games coming down to the wire, rivalry matchups head to overtime, and historic streaks coming to an end, we enter week three of the 2023 high school football season.

It’s time to take a look at five games to watch, that you can see the highlights of on this week’s Varsity All Access.

Game of the Week: Farragut at West

It hasn’t been easy for Farragut through two weeks, but the Admirals are a perfect 2-0, thanks to two late Davis Avila touchdown receptions. Two 7-point victories over Dobyns-Bennett and Powell has Farragut ranked 6th in Class 6A.

After a slow offensive start against a stout Bearden defense, West picked up the pace in a 44-12 win over Clinton in week two. The Rebels have now won 17-straight dating back to 2021, entering week three as the top team in Class 5A.

Maryville at Bradley Central

A matchup of two of the top three teams in Class 6A, both Maryville (3rd) and Bradley Central (2nd) received first place votes in last week’s poll.

The Red Rebels have averaged 57.5 points per game on offense throughout the first two weeks of the season. Bradley Central out of Cleveland, has scored 40 points in both of their outings.

Anderson County at Bearden

It’s a battle of arguably the two best winless teams in the entire state of Tennessee. The Bulldogs are still ranked in the top 10 of Class 6A despite last-minute losses to West and Farragut.

After last year’s unbeaten run to a Class 4A title, Anderson County enters week 3 0-1, falling to Powell in week 1 and getting last week off.

The Mavs last started 0-2 back in 2021, going on to finish that season 6-6. The Bulldogs are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2021, when they lost four in a row.

Hardin Valley Academy at Cocke County

For the first time since 2014, the Hawks are off to a 2-0 start thanks to wins over Karns and Morristown-East.

Cocke County (1-1) is looking to post their first winning record through three games since the 2018 season when they started 3-0.

The HVA defense has been sensational early on, allowing just 5 points per game, including a shutout of Karns in week one.

The Fighting Cocks could easily be 2-0 and could easily be 0-2. A 7-point win over Cherokee opened their season before falling to Gatlinburg-Pittman 28-16 a week ago.

Halls at Fulton

In a season where we’ve had plenty of surprise starts, the Halls Red Devils have added themselves to that list, starting 2-0 after winning two games all of last year.

Fulton has shown bright spots offensively, scoring 50 points through two games. Defensively, the Falcons have struggled, allowing an average of 49.5 points per game.

Halls has started 2-0 for the first time since 2020 when they started 4-0. The Red Devils have allowed just 27 points in their two wins to open the season.

Fulton is trying to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 2020.

