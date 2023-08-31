Vols football tickets are some of the hottest in the country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who’s ready for kickoff? The Vols open up their season on Saturday against Vanderbilt. You might have a few home games circled on the calendar that you want to get to this season, but that will likely come with a hefty cost.

“Average ticket prices sold right now are right around $220 per ticket,” Adam Budelli said, a StubHub Spokesperson.

Budelli said that’s about 43% higher than this time last year, making the Vols the fifth most in-demand college football team in the country, only trailing Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State.

Reigning national champions, and SEC foe, Georgia checks in at sixth on the list.

“Currently, sales are two times the amount that we’ve seen year over year,” Budelli said. “As you come back to 2021, six times. So a lot of excitement. We’re expecting that to continue to grow.”

To no surprise, Budelli said the hottest tickets are the home games against Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, with the cheapest ticket for the Georgia game going for more than $450 after fees.

But the hype doesn’t stop at ticket sales. Merchandise is being sold quickly too.

“People have already started to stock up on their new gear,” Tommi Grubbs said, Marketing Manager for the Vol Shop on campus.

The Vol Shop offers one-stop shopping for Vols fans, with every piece of Tennessee merchandise you can imagine. Grubbs said merchandise has been flying off the shelves.

“It’s been a long time since Tennessee has felt so strong so, fans are really, really glad for the season to gear up again,” Grubbs said.

She said the most popular sellers are customized football jerseys and the ever-popular orange checkered overalls. She said they ordered extra overalls this year since they ran out early in the season last year.

If you are buying tickets on the secondary market, Budelli reminds people to make purchases with only trusted websites, like StubHub and Ticketmaster ensure the expensive ticket you’re buying is real.

