Vols-themed doughnut coming to Dunkin’, along with free coffee for fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans can cash in on the Vols’ 2023-24 season at Dunkin’ with Volunteers-themed doughnuts and free coffee all season long.

Dunkin’ announced Thursday that, as a Tennessee football partner, they are planning on offering free coffee every Monday through the Vols’ season for Dunkin’ Rewards members. They can get a free medium iced or hot coffee with any purchase.

That purchase can be a Vols Donut, which will include orange vanilla icing and orange sprinkles. They’ll be available at Dunkin’ locations across the state until they run out.

“Football is back and Dunkin’ is excited to offer Tennessee fans a sweet treat to get fueled up for the season,” said Emilly Bartels, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “Tennessee Football is a staple here in Knoxville, we are proud to continue our partnership with the team and to help fans celebrate with our Vols Donut!”

Dunkin’ will also be visiting Neyland Stadium on game days with their Dunkin’ Community Cruiser.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.