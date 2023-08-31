Volunteers needed for Annual Obed Adopt-a-Crag

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Obed Wild and Scenic River will be working together with the East Tennessee Climbers Coalition (ETCC) to host the park’s annual Adopt-a-Crag event on Saturday, Sept. 9, and they are looking for volunteers to help.

Obed is asking for volunteers to assist with a variety of projects throughout the day, including general trail maintenance and litter pickup. Volunteers are encouraged to carpool due to limited parking because of the event. Obed requests that volunteers meet at the Lilly Pad Hopyard Brewery located at 920 Ridge Road in Lancing at 10 a.m. to register and receive a project assignment.

After completion of their projects, Obed invites volunteers to spend the day enjoying the various activities and recreational events at the park. Obed requests that volunteers bring their own lunch and water, but following the event, ETCC will be hosting a volunteer appreciation dinner at the Lilly Pad.

Obed encourages volunteers to bring their own water as well as hand tools, gloves, sunscreen and insect repellant.

