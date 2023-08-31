‘What I do uplifts people’ | Christian Blount Pride drag performer speaks after threatening letter from DA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Christian drag artist slated to perform at Blount Pride is speaking out after the county’s district attorney general, Ryan Desmond, sent a letter threatening legal action in terms of the Tennessee Adult Entertainment Act, also known as the anti-drag law.

The letter was sent to Blount Pride, Maryville College (where the event is set to take place) and several local leaders in Blount County. In it, Desmond said he planned to enforce the anti-drag law, which allows criminal charges for anyone who puts on adult entertainment in public places where children could be present.

Previous Coverage: Blount County DA threatens Blount Pride with prosecution over event

The law was, however, ruled unconstitutional by Trump-appointed federal judge Thomas L. Parker in Shelby County in June. Desmond is claiming that ruling has no effect on Blount County.

Flamy Grant, a gospel and roots drag musician, is slated to perform at Blount Pride. She’s also listed as a plaintiff along side Blount Pride in a lawsuit filed today by the ACLU against Desmond and other Blount County area officials.

Grant said the whole experience is unsurprising, but still shocking coming from a place she calls home.

“I mean I can’t say I’m incredibly surprised. Especially in the state of Tennessee this past year, this year,” Grant said. “It’s still kind of shocking nonetheless when it hits this close to home.”

Grant is listed on her website as the first drag performer to release a full-length contemporary Christian album. It’s an important part of her identity, she said, adding that it’s surprising that other aspects of her identity are under attack.

“I’m Christian,” Grant said. “I just topped the Christian music charts as a drag performer, so it’s wild to me that there are people who will go so far to try to oppress and erase queer people and our stories from the public space.”

Specifically, Grant called out the Tennessee Adult Entertainment Act, saying it’s too broad, making it hard for drag performers to know what will and won’t break the law, even when performances are family friendly.

“It creates fear and confusion, especially,” Grant told WVLT News. “This law is so broad, so vague, so confusing. We don’t know what might be interpreted as breaking that law, despite the fact that the law has been ruled unconstitutional in a federal court.”

Desmond told WVLT News that the letter was not meant to be threatening; he just wanted to let the parties know he planned to enforce the anti-drag law.

“The purpose of my notice was not to give off the impression that my office was preemptively trying to determine any individual to have engaged in criminal activity or to cut-off any one person’s first amendment rights,” Desmond said in an email.

However, while Grant made it clear she’s no legal expert, she said she felt threatened personally, adding that LGBTQ+ people, even those who do not do drag, are under fire.

“I can only speak personally to what it feels like to be a queer person and to be challenged in the public space for the art that I do,” Grant said. “That always feels threatening, especially in the year 2023 when this is America, where queer people are under attack across the board. Not just drag performers, but your everyday people who are living their lives as queer folks, trans folks.”

As far as her performances, Grant said what she does is harmless and is aimed at creating joy.

“I know what I do does not cause harm to people,” Grant said. “What I do uplifts people, it celebrates my community. It’s a joyful experience; that’s what I’m about. To be challenged for that, it’s just a wild experience.”

The ACLU announced Thursday that they had filed a lawsuit against Desmond and several Blount County area officials. In the suit, the group questions Desmond’s authority to enforce the anti-drag law, citing two U.S. Supreme Court cases. Grant said support from the ACLU feels good.

Previous Coverage: ACLU files lawsuit against Blount County DA after legal threats over Pride event

“It feels very good to have the ACLU behind us and just kind of affirming from a legal perspective what we know to be true in our hearts,” she said.

It could be an uphill battle, however, for Blount Pride and Flamy Grant. WVLT News spoke with a law expert, who said Desmond is, for now, able to enforce the law, should he choose.

“The federal court’s ruling is, by its terms, limited to the jurisdiction where it was applied,” Lincoln Memorial University Associate Professor of Law William Gill said.

For now, though, Grant said the event is slated to continue and she’ll be there performing. “As long as the festival is happening, I will be there fulfilling my obligation to the people there,” she said.

Blount Pride is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Maryville College’s Clayton Center for the Arts.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.