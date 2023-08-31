WVLT’s Ben Cathey wins national award for science reporting

Only one meteorologist in the country is recognized with the award each year.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Meteorologist and Environmental Reporter Ben Cathey has earned recognition from the American Meteorological Society, a group that highlights those who work in the weather and climate community.

Ben was honored with the Award for Excellence in Science Reporting by a Broadcast Meteorologist for “informing Tennesseans of the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation on their treasured traditions.”

Some of the stories Ben followed cover Jack Daniels’ “hot” bottle and how the distillery is working to alleviate a warmer climate’s effect on their product and how scientists are converting abandoned coal mines into solar energy generators.

Only one meteorologist in the country is recognized with the award each year.

