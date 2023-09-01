Boating safety faces tough test during Labor Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, boating accidents have been up over the year, and the state has come close to breaking the annual boating fatality average. The average sits at 22, and there have been 20 deaths in Tennessee throughout the year.

According to the TWRA, alcohol has played a part in boating accidents, whether it be driving impaired or alcohol-related situations with passengers.

“Designate a sober operator. Alcohol is the leading contributing factor to boating accidents so people may drown, but what caused them to fall out of the boat or what caused the collision? Alcohol is the leading contributing factor,” said TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron.

Wearing a life vest and pacing alcohol consumption is a good way for boaters to avoid incidents and remain safe on the waterways.

“Wear a life jacket, I know it’s hot. It’s going to be in the 90s, beautiful weather, but it will save your life. Most people who die in boating accidents drown. Most of them who drown aren’t wearing a life jacket,” Cameron said.

Officials will also be on the lookout for individuals who are breaking the boating under the influence law established in July.

“Our BUI enforcement is now stronger because it is equal to a DUI infraction now in Tennessee, and that’s something we’re celebrating. We’re hoping that people just heed that warning that if you do get arrested on the water for DUI now there are more and better or bigger consequences for your actions out there,” said Cameron.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.