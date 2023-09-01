Body found on Douglas Lake, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after fishermen found a body on Douglas Lake Friday morning, Sheriff Jeff Coffey told WVLT News.

The fishermen found the body around 11 a.m., he said, near Indian Creek Road on the shore of the lake. While Coffey was not able to share much more information, he did say the body was sent for an autopsy.

