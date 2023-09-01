Body found on Douglas Lake, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating

The fishermen found the body around 11 a.m., he said, near Indian Creek Road on the shore of the lake.
The fishermen found the body around 11 a.m., he said, near Indian Creek Road on the shore of the lake.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after fishermen found a body on Douglas Lake Friday morning, Sheriff Jeff Coffey told WVLT News.

The fishermen found the body around 11 a.m., he said, near Indian Creek Road on the shore of the lake. While Coffey was not able to share much more information, he did say the body was sent for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You have one year left to ride the classic trolley through downtown.
Say goodbye to the Knoxville’s downtown trolley
A second body was found on the Fort Loudoun Lake in one week, according to officials with the...
Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
The general manager of Witt Utilities was fired by the board on Aug. 21, according to
General manager of Witt Utilities fired, 2 board members resign

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a stray shower for parts of our area today.
Temperatures rebounding and some extra clouds flowing in
Kasey Clevenger, 37
Woman charged after abandoning children while running from police, report says
A Knoxville woman is in jail after abandoning her two children while running from the police,...
Woman charged after abandoning children while running from police, report says
Brooks died after developing advanced sepsis following the treatment, his campaign said.
Knoxville City Council candidate dies after lymphoma treatment