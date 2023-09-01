Brother picks up pictures, memories after sister dies in house explosion

“It’s just bizarre what took place,” the victim’s brother said. “It looks like a tornado went through here.”
The home on Wilson Pike is leveled and two nearby homes are damaged.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A brother lost a sister — his last living relative — to a house explosion in Arrington on Friday.

Firefighters said they believe a propane leak is the cause for the explosion off Wilson Pike early Friday morning. Jack Toon is left with pictures of memories he wants to remember after a day he would much rather forget.

“It’s just bizarre what took place,” he said. “It looks like a tornado went through here.”

“Here” is where his sister, 69-year-old Janice Rhine, lived. Toon said she was friendly, lovable, and always in good spirits. She died in their childhood home.

“I’m going to miss her,” he said.

Toon said his mother and father built the home and originally put in a propane tank. However, he said his dad turned it off for good 20 years ago.

Toon said he wants to know how the home blew up. In the meantime, he said he’s going to salvage what he can. So far, he found pictures, his own baby shoes, and lifelong memories he will forever cherish inside his childhood home.

“It’s something to cherish in life. You’ve got to have pictures, so you know what’s happened growing up in life,” Toon said. “You can always have memories going back and looking at them.”

The Arrington Fire Department said they are investigating the exact cause. They said if anyone smells the slightest odor of gas in their own home, call 911.

