Carson-Newman wins 2023 season opener over Virginia-Lynchburg

By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Carson-Newman Eagles opened their 2023 season Thursday night at Burke-Tarr Stadium against Virginia-Lynchburg. The Eagles have not won their season opener since 2020 when they defeated Virginia-Wise 40-37 in overtime.

Thursday night the Eagles ended that drought with a 35-3 victory over the Dragons.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles punched in their first touchdown of the night with a Tyler Curtis rushing score. The Eagles’ next offensive drive would also end in a Curtis touchdown to go up 14-0 in the second quarter. Carson-Newman was 3-4 in the redzone.

The defense was just as stout, with eight tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions.

Mike Clowney’s Eagles take their win on the road on Sept. 9, against East Tennessee State at 5:30 p.m..

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
A second body was found on the Fort Loudoun Lake in one week, according to officials with the...
Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Human skeletal remains found in Sevier County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Blount County Sheriff’s Office recovers body from Fort Loudoun Lake
Blount County Sheriff’s Office recovers body from Fort Loudoun Lake

Latest News

West Quarterback Hunter Dance warms up before the Rebels' matchup with Bearden
Varsity All Access | Week 3 Games to Watch
WVLT News spoke with the 2023 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
2023 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame: Nikki Caldwell Fargas
Vols-themed doughnut coming to Dunkin’, along with free coffee for fans
Vols-themed doughnut coming to Dunkin’, along with free coffee for fans
Tennessee basketball will head to Michigan State for a charity exhibition
Tennessee set to face Michigan for Maui benefit