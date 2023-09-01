Carson-Newman wins 2023 season opener over Virginia-Lynchburg

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Carson-Newman Eagles opened their 2023 season Thursday night at Burke-Tarr Stadium against Virginia-Lynchburg. The Eagles have not won their season opener since 2020 when they defeated Virginia-Wise 40-37 in overtime.

Thursday night the Eagles ended that drought with a 35-3 victory over the Dragons.

The Carson-Newman Eagles won their first season opener since 2020 with a 35-3 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg!@cnfootball @CN_Eagles pic.twitter.com/m1Otef4erg — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) September 1, 2023

After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles punched in their first touchdown of the night with a Tyler Curtis rushing score. The Eagles’ next offensive drive would also end in a Curtis touchdown to go up 14-0 in the second quarter. Carson-Newman was 3-4 in the redzone.

The defense was just as stout, with eight tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions.

Mike Clowney’s Eagles take their win on the road on Sept. 9, against East Tennessee State at 5:30 p.m..

