Dad accused of pulling gun during fight at youth basketball game

However, according to the affidavit, he went out to his car, grabbed a gun and began pointing it at another man in the parking lot.
A father has been arrested for pulling out a gun during a fight at a youth basketball game in Nashville, Metro Nashville Police said.
By Caleb Wethington and Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A father has been arrested for pulling out a gun during a fight at a youth basketball game in Nashville, Metro Nashville Police said.

Eric B. Shields Jr. threatened to open fire with children nearby during the argument at the Vine Hill Community Center, police said.

Staff was able to break up the original fight between parents inside the gym and forced Shields Jr. to leave, according to the affidavit. He then went out to his car, grabbed a gun and began pointing it at another man in the parking lot.

The victim told police that Shields Jr. threatened him by saying, “I’mma shoot this *******!”

A witness was able to intervene and stop the fight before shots were fired, according to the affidavit.

Charles Boach goes to the gym every day and said he was shocked this happened. He is concerned bullets would have flown into his neighborhood next door if shots had been fired.

“This crazy fool. What was he trying to do?” Boach said. “I am concerned about the kids, because some of them, they had too much violence over here.”

Boach said he wants to see the community center add more security to prevent people from possibly bringing weapons into the gym, like they have at concerts and other sporting events.

Shields Jr. is due in court Friday morning for his aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He is currently being held in jail on a $75,000 bond.

