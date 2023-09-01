Honoring ‘Stars of the Industry’ in Sevier County
Awards for the hospitality industry for the leaders who go above and beyond.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the tourism industry in Sevier County gathered on Thursday to honor the frontline workers who greet millions of guests visiting the county each year.
Awards were handed out by the Sevier County Hospitality and Tourism Alliance for best servers, hotels, restaurants and attractions. The Titanic Museum Attraction took home the award for Attraction of the Year.
The Friend of Sevier County award went to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of the Smoky Mountains
Here’s the winners from this year who will go onto the state level as a nominee from Sevier County.
Lodging Employee of the Year
Gatlinburg Ursula Hough - Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Waterpark
Pigeon Forge Catier Medrano - Creekstone Inn
Sevierville Missy Grooms - The Resort at Governor’s Crossing
Restaurant Employee of the Year
Gatlinburg Samantha Hardwick - Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg
Pigeon Forge Abby Blackburn - Puckett’s Restaurant - Pigeon Forge
Sevierville Belva Myers aka Ms. Diane - Golden Corral Sevierville
Attraction Employee of the Year
Gatlinburg Ben Armstrong - Ober Mountain
Pigeon Forge Jason Lane - Dolly Parton’s Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show
Sevierville Airika Actouka - Ripley’s Olde MacDonald’s Farm Mini Golf
Lodging Manager of the Year
Gatlinburg Joseph Dunn - Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Waterpark
Pigeon Forge Lindsey Burgess - The Ramsey
Sevierville Cierra Layman - The Resort at Governor’s Crossing
Restaurant Manager of the Year
Gatlinburg Tabitha Hartung- Smoky Mountain Brewery - Gatlinburg
Pigeon Forge Erica Hernandez - Golden Corral Pigeon Forge
Sevierville Mike Earls - Golden Corral Sevierville
Attraction Manager of the Year
Gatlinburg Jake Bradley - Gatlinburg SkyPark
Pigeon Forge Tevin Hill - Top Jump Trampoline & Extreme Arena
Sevierville Greg Padgett - Skyland Ranch
Lodging General Manager of the Year
Gatlinburg Debra Adams - Edgewater Hotel & Conference Center
Pigeon Forge Jeff Webb - Margaritaville Island Hotel
Sevierville Matthew Allgood - The Resort at Governor’s Crossing
Restaurant General Manager of the Year
Gatlinburg Jeff Gettle - The Smokehouse at Anakeesta
Pigeon Forge Brandy Daniels - Calhoun’s Pigeon Forge
Sevierville Holly Smith - Golden Corral Sevierville
Attraction General Manager of the Year
Gatlinburg Stephen Ramsey - Gatlin’s Montgomery Amusements
Pigeon Forge Donna Eldridge - Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Fued
Sevierville Brian Wilson - Governor’s Crossing Stadium 14 Movie Theatre
On-Going Special Event Blooms and Tunes at Anakeesta
One-Time Special Event Astra Lumina Grand Opening at Anakeesta
Chef of the Year Tiffany St. Clair - Country Cascades Waterpark Resort
Community Service Award Titanic Museum Attraction
Guest Relation Award
Company Country Cascades Waterpark Resort & The Resort at Governor’s Crossing
Individual Kurt Nase - Anakeesta
Good Earth Keeping Smoky Mountain Mist Organics/Smoky Mountain Resorts
SCHTA Vendor of the Year Wholesale Furniture and Linens
SCHTA Attraction of the Year Titanic Museum Attraction
TN Under 30 Gateway Emerging Leader of the Year
Gatlinburg Marshall Smith -Anankeesta
Pigeon Forge Ben Boggess - Country Roads Axe Company
Sevierville Tanner England - Sevierville Chamber of Commerce
Women in Tourism and Hospitality Leader of the Year Brandy Dominguez - Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce
Friend of Sevier County Boy’s and Girl’s Club of the Smoky Mountains
Sande Weiss Star of Hospitality Award Elise Collier-Massey - Collier Restaurant Group
Kelly DeBord Smile of Hospitality Award Amanda Barnes - Collier Restaurant Group
Hospitality & Tourism Achievement Award for working 30 years at the same company.
Memorial Keith Lane - Gatlinburg SkyPark 29 yrs
Dexter Manning - Dollywood 45 yrs
Hobart Grayson - Ober Mountain 47 yrs
Danny Dixon - Ober Mountain 48 yrs
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.