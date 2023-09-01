Honoring ‘Stars of the Industry’ in Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the tourism industry in Sevier County gathered on Thursday to honor the frontline workers who greet millions of guests visiting the county each year.

Awards were handed out by the Sevier County Hospitality and Tourism Alliance for best servers, hotels, restaurants and attractions. The Titanic Museum Attraction took home the award for Attraction of the Year.

The Friend of Sevier County award went to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of the Smoky Mountains

Here’s the winners from this year who will go onto the state level as a nominee from Sevier County.

Lodging Employee of the Year

Gatlinburg Ursula Hough - Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Waterpark

Pigeon Forge Catier Medrano - Creekstone Inn

Sevierville Missy Grooms - The Resort at Governor’s Crossing

Restaurant Employee of the Year

Gatlinburg Samantha Hardwick - Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg

Pigeon Forge Abby Blackburn - Puckett’s Restaurant - Pigeon Forge

Sevierville Belva Myers aka Ms. Diane - Golden Corral Sevierville

Attraction Employee of the Year

Gatlinburg Ben Armstrong - Ober Mountain

Pigeon Forge Jason Lane - Dolly Parton’s Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show

Sevierville Airika Actouka - Ripley’s Olde MacDonald’s Farm Mini Golf

Lodging Manager of the Year

Gatlinburg Joseph Dunn - Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Waterpark

Pigeon Forge Lindsey Burgess - The Ramsey

Sevierville Cierra Layman - The Resort at Governor’s Crossing

Restaurant Manager of the Year

Gatlinburg Tabitha Hartung- Smoky Mountain Brewery - Gatlinburg

Pigeon Forge Erica Hernandez - Golden Corral Pigeon Forge

Sevierville Mike Earls - Golden Corral Sevierville

Attraction Manager of the Year

Gatlinburg Jake Bradley - Gatlinburg SkyPark

Pigeon Forge Tevin Hill - Top Jump Trampoline & Extreme Arena

Sevierville Greg Padgett - Skyland Ranch

Lodging General Manager of the Year

Gatlinburg Debra Adams - Edgewater Hotel & Conference Center

Pigeon Forge Jeff Webb - Margaritaville Island Hotel

Sevierville Matthew Allgood - The Resort at Governor’s Crossing

Restaurant General Manager of the Year

Gatlinburg Jeff Gettle - The Smokehouse at Anakeesta

Pigeon Forge Brandy Daniels - Calhoun’s Pigeon Forge

Sevierville Holly Smith - Golden Corral Sevierville

Attraction General Manager of the Year

Gatlinburg Stephen Ramsey - Gatlin’s Montgomery Amusements

Pigeon Forge Donna Eldridge - Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Fued

Sevierville Brian Wilson - Governor’s Crossing Stadium 14 Movie Theatre

On-Going Special Event Blooms and Tunes at Anakeesta

One-Time Special Event Astra Lumina Grand Opening at Anakeesta

Chef of the Year Tiffany St. Clair - Country Cascades Waterpark Resort

Community Service Award Titanic Museum Attraction

Guest Relation Award

Company Country Cascades Waterpark Resort & The Resort at Governor’s Crossing

Individual Kurt Nase - Anakeesta

Good Earth Keeping Smoky Mountain Mist Organics/Smoky Mountain Resorts

SCHTA Vendor of the Year Wholesale Furniture and Linens

SCHTA Attraction of the Year Titanic Museum Attraction

TN Under 30 Gateway Emerging Leader of the Year

Gatlinburg Marshall Smith -Anankeesta

Pigeon Forge Ben Boggess - Country Roads Axe Company

Sevierville Tanner England - Sevierville Chamber of Commerce

Women in Tourism and Hospitality Leader of the Year Brandy Dominguez - Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce

Friend of Sevier County Boy’s and Girl’s Club of the Smoky Mountains

Sande Weiss Star of Hospitality Award Elise Collier-Massey - Collier Restaurant Group

Kelly DeBord Smile of Hospitality Award Amanda Barnes - Collier Restaurant Group

Awards for the hospitality industry for the leaders who go above and beyond. (RBA Marketing)

Hospitality & Tourism Achievement Award for working 30 years at the same company.

Memorial Keith Lane - Gatlinburg SkyPark 29 yrs

Dexter Manning - Dollywood 45 yrs

Hobart Grayson - Ober Mountain 47 yrs

Danny Dixon - Ober Mountain 48 yrs

Kyle Grainger from WVLT News hosted the "Stars of the Industry" awards held in Pigeon Forge at the Country Tonite Theater. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.