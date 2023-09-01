Knoxville City Council candidate dies after lymphoma treatment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville City Council candidate Cameron J. Brooks died Friday morning at Fort Sanders Hospital after treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, his campaign announced Friday.

Brooks died after developing advanced sepsis following the treatment, his campaign said. He was with his husband, parents and brother.

“Cameron loved his husband, his family, his many dedicated friendships, his dogs, politics, his work, and the Raiders. The last few months of his life were spent doing what he loves most–meeting new friends and working for a better Knoxville,” his campaign said in a statement.

Those who would like to honor Brooks are asked to donate to Young-Williams Animal Center.

