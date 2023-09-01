Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months

An Illinois mother is accused of concealing the body of her dead child and keeping it a secret to cash government benefits. (Source: KWQC)
By Matt Christensen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - An Illinois woman is accused of lying to police and concealing the body of her dead child.

KWQC reports that 10-year-old Zion Staples’ body was found stuffed in a trash can in July in the family’s garage.

According to police, Zion died in December 2022 from an accidental gunshot.

Zion’s mother, 37-year-old Sushi Staples, then hid his body to continue to collect the boy’s government benefits, a detective testified in court on Thursday.

The 10-year-old’s body was discovered on July 26 after a tip came to the police department and Sushi Staples was taken into custody.

A detective said the boy was stuffed into a metal trash can. He was found wearing Spider-Man pajamas.

Records show that the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services dealt with the Staples family a few times over the past 10 years, investigating various claims of abuse.

Sushi Staples had eight children.

Rock Island-Milan Schools said Zion was never enrolled and neither were his siblings.

A trial for the 37-year-old mother is scheduled to start on Oct. 30.

Copyright 2023 KWQC Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You have one year left to ride the classic trolley through downtown.
Say goodbye to the Knoxville’s downtown trolley
A second body was found on the Fort Loudoun Lake in one week, according to officials with the...
Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
The general manager of Witt Utilities was fired by the board on Aug. 21, according to
General manager of Witt Utilities fired, 2 board members resign

Latest News

President Biden plans to visit Florida on Saturday
President Biden plans to visit Florida on Saturday
President Biden plans to visit Florida on Saturday
Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside...
A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after prison escape