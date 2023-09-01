Oak Ridge pulls away from Powell to start 2-0

Wildcats defeat Panthers for first time since 2020
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After trailing 7-0 early in the first quarter, a second quarter touchdown sparked the Oak Ridge offense.

Leading 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats outscored Powell 21-14 in the game’s final 12 minutes to move to 2-0 on the year.

It’s Oak Ridge’s first win over Powell since 2020.

The Wildcats will travel to Karns next Friday.

Powell falls to 1-2 and will square off against Heritage at home in week four.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

Northview Academy defeats Seymour 28-21.

Northview Academy improves to 3-0 and will host Carter next week.

Seymour sits at 0-3 and will host Gibbs in week four.

Oneida defeats Eagleton 14-3.

Oneida is now 2-1 and will host Wartburg Central next Friday.

Eagleton falls to 0-3 and will host West Greene in week four.

