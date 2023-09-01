Overdose survivor helping women in addiction recovery

By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crystal Baines began using when she was 13 years old. Her addiction led to legal troubles, losing custody of her children and overdosing on heroin.

“I can remember that I never thought I would go a day without wanting to get high. Because literally that was the first thing I thought about when I woke up and the last thing I thought about before I went to sleep,” Baines said.

Feeling stuck in the cycle of addiction, Baines found Hand UP for Women – a non-profit that helps women who are struggling with addiction transition to a self-sufficient lifestyle.

“I’ve always believed that women are made of very tough stuff,” said Eva Pierce, executive director of Hand UP. “If you get them all together and they’re walking in the same direction, there is nothing they can’t accomplish.”

At Hand UP, women are in a warm home environment with an encouraging support system. The program hosts classes for the women on life management and career readiness. Baines said the change is hard, but worth the work.

“You just have to change a lot but it’s worth it. Feeling that void with drugs and clothes and men and women and money, it’s only temporary and it won’t ever last and it’ll always let you down,” Baines said.

Baines has been substance free for five years. She is now a peer navigator, using her experience to help others in their recovery journeys.

