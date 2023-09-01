Paula Deen visits Pigeon Forge Restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrity chef Paula Deen was back in Pigeon Forge Friday meeting with fans and signing a few autographs.

Paula stopped by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen on The Island in Pigeon Forge.

Deen said she was working on a JTV project in Knoxville and decided to spend a few hours with her fans at her restaurant.

WVLT News’ Kyle Grainger spoke exclusively with her about where her love for cooking came from.

She said it was when she first got married and didn’t know anything about the kitchen.

“I thought, if we’re going to eat, I think I have to go into the kitchen. I never went into the kitchen as a teenager when I could have helped my mother. I was busy having a very busy social life,” said Deen.

Deen is back on Saturday, but wristbands are limited and are for the first arrivals starting at 8 a.m.

Guests must purchase in the store to get a wristband.

