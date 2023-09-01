Rockwood man arrested for setting 3 fires at the same home, TBI says

A man was arrested after a fire was intentionally set to the same home three times.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rockwood man was arrested for setting a home on fire three separate times, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A fire broke out at a home on North Chamberlain Street on July 25, 27, and Aug. 21.

The TBI worked with Rockwood police to determine the fires were intentionally set by Donald Daniels.

Daniels was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with one count of arson and one count of reckless endangerment.

Daniels was released after being held at the Roane Co. Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
A second body was found on the Fort Loudoun Lake in one week, according to officials with the...
Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Human skeletal remains found in Sevier County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Blount County Sheriff’s Office recovers body from Fort Loudoun Lake
Blount County Sheriff’s Office recovers body from Fort Loudoun Lake

Latest News

Ben has your drier "I'm All Vol" forecast
Close to normal on Friday with a few stray areas of rain
Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Tennessee Marine killed during live-fire training event returned home
His mother is making it her mission to spread awareness on overdoses.
Anderson County mother remembers, honors son who lost his battle with addiction
StubHub ranks Tennessee as the fifth most in-demand football ticket in the country
Vols football tickets are some of the hottest in the country