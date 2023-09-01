Rockwood man arrested for setting 3 fires at the same home, TBI says

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rockwood man was arrested for setting a home on fire three separate times, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A fire broke out at a home on North Chamberlain Street on July 25, 27, and Aug. 21.

The TBI worked with Rockwood police to determine the fires were intentionally set by Donald Daniels.

Daniels was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with one count of arson and one count of reckless endangerment.

Daniels was released after being held at the Roane Co. Jail on a $10,000 bond.

