Rocky Top: The Birthplace of the Southeastern Conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference has turned into a powerhouse for college football and other sports over the years. The conference, created in 1932, has its roots right here in Knoxville.

Twenty-three members of the Southern Conference met at the Farragut Hotel, now Hyatt Place, on Gay Street in 1932. Thirteen of the schools wanted a change and started talks about a new conference. A day later, historians said the Southeastern Conference was formally announced at the Andrew Johnson Hotel.

“When you eventually have the SEC split, all 13 teams south of the Appalachian region join the SEC. The 10 remaining teams stay in the north in the Southern Conference. Geography is a huge thing behind it,” the museum curator at the Tennessee State Museum, Matthew Gailani, said.

The 13 schools include Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Louisiana State, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. It also included short-term members Sewanne, Tulane and Georgia Tech.

Program from 1958 for the matchup between Vanderbilt and Tulane (Tennessee State Museum)

The new conference was passed with a 17-6 vote, but the change was not well-liked by writers at some Knoxville newspapers.

“They described it as political. They say the Southeastern Conference is seething with politicians,” Gailani said. “It’s almost like they don’t see the SEC schools as gentlemen.”

An influential leader who helped create the SEC was former UT Athletics Chairman Nathan Dougherty.

“He’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. He played here at Tennessee. He was a major factor in that. In fact, he was the first secretary of the Southeastern Conference,” UT Athletics historian Bud Ford said.

Dougherty would later be an interim SEC Commissioner from 1947-48.

Tennessee played against Texas in the 1951 Cotton. The Vols would be declared the National Champions after beating the Longhorns. (Tennessee State Museum)

Ever since the conference started, people at home could listen to the football games on the radio. A luxury the schools did not have while in the Southern Conference.

“When the SEC was formed in the 1930s, they lifted a radio ban that the Southern Conference had put in place. It’s not high definition TV, but media and how the game is covered is still affecting those decisions,” Gailani said.

Over the years the SEC would get TV deals and have a conference game of the week. It would later turn into a deal with CBS for a nationally televised game of the week.

“In my mind, that had a great influence in broadening the base of the Southeastern Conference because you could get the CBS game in California or Washington or wherever it is,” Ford said.

Years later, SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer would create college football’s first-ever Conference Championship game.

“He later was an architect of the BCS in which Tennessee won the first National Championship in 1998,” Ford said.

Tennessee has an extensive history in the SEC. UT claims six National Championships, with the most recent being the 1998 BCS National Championship where the Vols beat Florida State 23-16. The other five were in 1938, 1940, 1950, 1951 and 1967.

Changes are still coming to the SEC. When Texas and Oklahoma join the conference, there will be 16 schools competing.

The SEC headquarters now sits in Birmingham, Alabama, but its roots will forever be on Rocky Top.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.