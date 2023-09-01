School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi

According to affidavits from Waveland PD, Necaise recently left the store on Highway 90 without paying for $123.66 worth of items on August 20th.
By Stephanie Poole and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A high school principal in Mississippi is facing charges of shoplifting from a Walmart.

Bay High School principal Amy Yarborough Necaise is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges for three different visits to Walmart in Hancock County.

According to affidavits from the Waveland Police Department, Necaise recently left the store without paying for $123.66 worth of items Aug. 20.

Documents show Necaise is accused of also leaving without paying for $25.24 worth of merchandise on Aug. 1. She is accused of leaving without paying $51.25 worth of items on Aug. 15 from the same Walmart.

WLOX reached out to the school board and superintendent multiple times but has been given no comment on the situation at this time.

However, on the Bay Waveland School District website, a position for the Bay High School principal is posted.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You have one year left to ride the classic trolley through downtown.
Say goodbye to the Knoxville’s downtown trolley
A second body was found on the Fort Loudoun Lake in one week, according to officials with the...
Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
The general manager of Witt Utilities was fired by the board on Aug. 21, according to
General manager of Witt Utilities fired, 2 board members resign

Latest News

FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol...
A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites