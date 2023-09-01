SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction on the new Sevier County Courts Building will affect downtown Sevierville parking starting Tuesday.

The construction will begin on Sept. 5 and eliminate 80 parking spots in the lot at Lera Court and Commerce Street temporarily. Additionally, those roads will be closed during the construction.

“This is a historic and exciting time for Sevier County with the building of the new Courts Building,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters. “We understand that the construction is going to make getting to and around the Courthouse more difficult, but we are asking for your patience and understanding throughout the process. The finished product of the new Courts Building is going to be an asset to the citizens of Sevier County and will be something we can all take tremendous pride in.”

Sevier County Courts construction to cut downtown Sevierville parking (Sevier County)

Parking will still be available in the lot facing Forks of the River Parkway next to the Sevier County Jail. Officials also plan to install a wheelchair ramp on the W Bruce Street entrance of the Courts Building.

Construction is planned to go until Fall 2025.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.