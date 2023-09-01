Staying warm through the weekend, cranking the heat next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll stay relatively clear going into the evening hours on Friday. It’s going to be a very different story for this Friday night than last Friday’s football games. It’s definitely not as hot.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Saturday morning starts off mostly clear with temperatures near 60 degrees. This cool start won’t last long as temperatures start to climb as the sun comes up.

If you enjoyed Friday, you’ll enjoy Saturday as well. We’ll keep the humidity values down and a nice calm afternoon with a light breeze out of the northeast at about 5 mph. The high temperature on Saturday will be near 86 in Knoxville.

Saturday night it’s much of the same. General clear skies and back into the low 60s and upper 50s across the region.

With the Vols taking on Virginia in Nashville, know that it will be around 90 degrees Saturday in Nashville, but that 11 AM CDT kickoff starts with temperatures in the low 80s.

I'm All Vol Forecast Saturday, Virginia at Tennessee in Nashville. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday repeats Saturday before our warming trend begins.

As we move through next week we’ll increase the heat back into the 90s. Humidity values will go up as well.

Very limited rain chances in the extended forecast with only a 10% coverage for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.