Staying warm through the weekend, cranking the heat next week

Friday evening football games should be sunny, warm and pleasant.
It's a pleasant weekend for a game!
It's a pleasant weekend for a game!
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll stay relatively clear going into the evening hours on Friday. It’s going to be a very different story for this Friday night than last Friday’s football games. It’s definitely not as hot.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Saturday morning starts off mostly clear with temperatures near 60 degrees. This cool start won’t last long as temperatures start to climb as the sun comes up.

If you enjoyed Friday, you’ll enjoy Saturday as well. We’ll keep the humidity values down and a nice calm afternoon with a light breeze out of the northeast at about 5 mph. The high temperature on Saturday will be near 86 in Knoxville.

Saturday night it’s much of the same. General clear skies and back into the low 60s and upper 50s across the region.

With the Vols taking on Virginia in Nashville, know that it will be around 90 degrees Saturday in Nashville, but that 11 AM CDT kickoff starts with temperatures in the low 80s.

I'm All Vol Forecast Saturday, Virginia at Tennessee in Nashville.
I'm All Vol Forecast Saturday, Virginia at Tennessee in Nashville.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday repeats Saturday before our warming trend begins.

As we move through next week we’ll increase the heat back into the 90s. Humidity values will go up as well.

Very limited rain chances in the extended forecast with only a 10% coverage for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You have one year left to ride the classic trolley through downtown.
Say goodbye to the Knoxville’s downtown trolley
A second body was found on the Fort Loudoun Lake in one week, according to officials with the...
Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
The general manager of Witt Utilities was fired by the board on Aug. 21, according to
General manager of Witt Utilities fired, 2 board members resign

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a stray shower for parts of our area today.
Temperatures rebounding and some extra clouds flowing in
It's a pleasant weekend for a game!
First Alert Weather At Noon
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a stray shower for parts of our area today.
Temperatures rebounding and some extra clouds flowing in
Ben has your drier "I'm All Vol" forecast
Close to normal on Friday with a few stray areas of rain