Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee students set a record Thursday by requesting more tickets than ever before for a Vols football game. More than 18,000 students requested tickets for the Tennessee-Austin Peay game, 6,500 more than the student section will even fit.

“Vols, wow! You have set a new record!” an email sent to students said. “We can’t wait to cheer on the Vols against Austin Peay! Go Big Orange!”

Along with the announcement, UT officials said students will still be able to gain loyalty points for sold-out games, a change from seasons past. This, to allow more student fans higher chances of getting into Neyland Stadium on game day.

