Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee students set a record Thursday by requesting more tickets than ever before for a Vols football game. More than 18,000 students requested tickets for the Tennessee-Austin Peay game, 6,500 more than the student section will even fit.

Along with the announcement, UT officials said students will still be able to gain loyalty points for sold-out games, a change from seasons past. This, to allow more student fans higher chances of getting into Neyland Stadium on game day.

