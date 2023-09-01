Supporters finish ‘Eliza’s Run’ in Memphis to honor slain Eliza Fletcher

Fletcher was reported missing one year ago after she failed to return from her early morning jog.
Eliza Fletcher was abducted and murdered during an early morning jog on September 2, 2022.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of runners and supporters are expected to show up in Midtown Memphis to honor Eliza Fletcher on Friday morning.

The group is showing up to finish “Eliza’s Run,” to remember the slain mom who was abducted and murdered during an early morning jog on September 2, 2022. The man charged with killing Fletcher, Cleotha Henderson, is behind bars and pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder and kidnapping charges he faces.

The event started at 4:20 a.m. in front of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Midtown Memphis. The runners will make their way to the University of Memphis, turn around, and finish back at the Cathedral to complete the 8.2-mile run.

The University of Memphis bolstered security along the route to provide added safety for the participants.

