Temperatures rebounding and some extra clouds flowing in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mornings are mild for a little longer, but the afternoons are heating back to to “normal”, with hotter days ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patches of fog developing. We’re starting the day around 61 degrees, with a light breeze in Knoxville, and temperatures in the 50s outlining the Valley.

From mostly sunny to partly cloudy, scattered clouds are lifting up from the south today. This can create a stray shower on the Plateau and in the Smoky Mountains, so really les than a 10% coverage today. We’re topping out around 85 degrees, which is right at the average of 86 for Knoxville.

Tonight is partly cloudy to mostly clear, with another mild morning at 63 degrees to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend comes with lots of sunshine and increasing afternoon temperatures! With the Vols taking on Virginia in Nashville, know that it will be around 90 degrees Saturday in Nashville, but that 11 AM CDT kickoff starts with temperatures in the low 80s.

I'm All Vol Forecast Saturday, Virginia at Tennessee in Nashville. (WVLT)

Saturday tops out around 86 degrees in Knoxville, then up to 88 on Sunday. Both days come with a nice morning, and a breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph. The humidity stays at a moderate level, so that helps if you stick to the shade!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start next week heating back up to 90 degrees and it feels a little hotter. We’ll spend most of the week in the low 90s, with limited rain chances.

