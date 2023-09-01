Titanic crew honors Ocean Gate exploration team

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second person in the world to visit the Titanic, owns the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge.

He calls the crew onboard the Ocean Gate vesil friends who he’ll miss.

Early Friday morning, the crew at the Titanic Museum paid honor to the five people onboard the Ocean Gate Sub.

For the Titanic owner, John Joslyn, it’s personal as he became friends with these Titanic explorers over the past few decades.

“We might never know either and the bodies might never be recovered. But at this point something failed is pretty simple as that and unfortunately lost by really good souls,” said Joslyn.

Joslyn co-lead the second ever dive into the deep sea and captured the first color images we’ve seen of Titanic in the 1980s.

P.H Nargeolet was the commander of Joslyn’s 32 dives to Titanic.

“All I could think to myself was P.H. Nargeolet on board and you also have Stockton Rush these two gentlemen, if something happened and you couldn’t have better people on board to try to help fix it,” said Joslyn.

Joslyn said the journey to the Titanic is dark, long and cold, but once you reach the wreckage Titanic shines through the dark sea.

“Everybody’s in aww when they see that big bow out front here, and that’s exactly what it is like out there also, that bow is even twice the size of this one, if you can imagine that. And it comes out the darkness, like a ghost and instantly there it is. And you’re in awe at that point,” said Joslyn.

He and his friends knew the dangers of traveling into the sea, but he says he believes exploration of all kinds will continue as people develop new ways to travel.

“I think adventurers will always continue to Titanic, just as we do trying Mount Everest, we will always look for that adventure at the top of the mountain or at the bottom of the sea,”

When asked if he’d make the trip again, Joslyn said he would like to see Titanic one more time.

