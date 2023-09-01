UnitedHealthcare reports data security breach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UnitedHealthcare officials told WVLT News on Friday the company has experienced a data security breach that involved Tennesseans’ personal health information.

The information that could have leaked included names, members’ ID numbers, plan types and places of residence.

UHC officials said the information stolen information does not include social security numbers, driver’s license numbers or any financial information.

UHC first became aware of the incident on Dec. 29, 2022, when they confirmed that an unauthorized party accessed a broker portal limited to certain parts of the business.

“We notified law enforcement and worked with them to investigate the matter,” UHC officials said.

On Feb. 3, 2023, they confirmed the party accessed information from the portal while attempting to divert funds intended for agents or brokers.

After an investigation, UHC learned that the party was able to access the personal information between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 25, 2023.

UHC is committed to protecting our members’ and brokers’ information and maintaining the integrity of our systems. UHC placed additional safeguards on the UHC broker portal to help minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

Affected individuals are being notified, and UHC officials encouraged anyone who notices suspicious activity should immediately report it to their health plan or other relevant institution.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.