Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error. In a statement provided to WBRC, they said their systems “mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.”

In the statement, Walmart reported the situation has been corrected and asked anyone impacted by the issue to take their receipts to Walmart or Sam’s Club for a refund.

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective Sept. 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You have one year left to ride the classic trolley through downtown.
Say goodbye to the Knoxville’s downtown trolley
A second body was found on the Fort Loudoun Lake in one week, according to officials with the...
Body found on Fort Loudoun Lake
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
The general manager of Witt Utilities was fired by the board on Aug. 21, according to
General manager of Witt Utilities fired, 2 board members resign

Latest News

Sushi Staples, 37, has been charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months
FILE - An alpaca with partially regrown hair stands with others during the annual Camelid Expo...
Man gets 2-year prison sentence for using fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi
Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody Wednesday from the Oregon State Hospital, officials...
‘Dangerous’ escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
It's a pleasant weekend for a game!
Staying warm through the weekend, cranking the heat next week