Woman charged after abandoning children while running from police, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman is in jail after abandoning her two children while running from the police, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

According to the report, police responded to an apartment complex on Natchez Avenue in East Knoxville after a man reported that a three-year-old was wandering around an apartment complex in only a diaper unattended. When officers got there, the report said, complex staff had to change the child’s diaper. Also, the child reportedly had bruises on the back of their legs.

Police were able to track down the child’s caregiver, Kasey Clevenger, 37, who appeared to be on some sort of narcotic, the report said.

“Clevenger stated she had no idea [the child] left the house,” the report said. “Clevenger then stated she needed to walk away to go find her 8-year-old child... who was also wandering around the neighborhood.”

That second child was found on the apartment’s playground unattended, the report said. A witness in the report then told officers Clevenger left on foot, telling him “there is a box of clothes for the children.”

Clevenger was later taken into custody after leaving the children with the officers, the report said, and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

