3rd Annual Blount County Pride Fest takes place

By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a great deal of back-and-forth action between Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond and Blount Pride, the third annual Blount County Pride Fest took place at Maryville College.

This comes after Desmond sent a letter to to Blount Pride, law enforcement, Maryville College and city officials stating he plans to enforce the Tennessee Adult Entertainment Act (AEA).

After that letter was sent, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in response to Desmond’s letter.

On Friday, Judge Ronnie Greer, who is presiding over the case, granted a temporary restraining order blocking Desmond from enforcing the law while the course is in case, rendering the pride fest safe from any law enforcement.

“I feel very held and supported and yeah grateful we could proceed with the event as planned,” Blount Pride board President Ari Baker said.

During the event, community members lined the streets protesting the event taking place.

“Everybody up and down the road here is standing and saying we’re in favor of the law, were in support of our governor. We’re in support of our attorney general, who is also being sued,” said Pastor Ronnie Hepperly.

