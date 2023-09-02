East Tenn. man one of first sent to New York on 9/11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a day America will never forget, September 11, 2001. Everyone can probably remember what they were doing and where they were when they found out about the horrific attacks that happened in New York City to the World Trade Centers.

Arthur Bohanan is one man who can never forget the day and remembers it perfectly. East Tennessee native, he was one of six first responders sent from Tennessee to assist at Ground Zero. Bohanan will soon be in Pigeon Forge sharing his story.

“It was unbelievable: the smells, the heat, the odors, the sensations, the horror of it all. I got sick and had to come back, and when I went back, the medic was asking me to come and start taking DNA samples from remains so I spent 6 weeks taking DNA samples of human remains. Everything you cannot imagine,” said Arthur Bohanan.

Bohanan is from Sevier County and has served in the military, FBI and the Knoxville Police Department. His passion, though, is forensic science. He’s had two major discoveries in the forensics field and is one of only a few experts in fingerprint analysis.

“That’s what I wanted to do. I was so fascinated with fingerprinting, and at that time, basically, all of it was in the forensic field, and of course, it’s spread out so much since that time, but I was fascinated with what you can do with one fingerprint so I followed my dream,” Bohanan said.

This led him to join the response disaster team at the request of the federal government. Because of this and his skills in forensic science, Bohanan was called to assist on one of the worst days in American history.

“And we were activated by the president and September the 12th, six of us from Tennessee met in Knoxville at Berry Funeral Home, and we started driving north. They told us to drive north, we’ll tell you where to go as you’re coming up here so sometime in the afternoon they told us to go to Stewart Air Force Base. It was a staging area and from there, we went on to D.C. and started work,” Bohanan said.

He shared pictures and told WVLT News how there were temporary morgues set up that he had to find to be able to start working. He was given a NYC Forensic Investigation badge and coat on site.

He said it was pitch black, and the first thing he saw when he got to Ground Zero was firemen searching for victims. He said he and the other first responders are still dealing with the effects of the hazardous conditions.

“My lung function is low. I have a burnt esophagus reverse COPD, I can inhale but not exhale,” he said.

Bohanan doesn’t know how many people he was able to identify to notify families, but he said he would do it again today if he could.

“So many of my brother and sisters died in blue: 73 police officers, over 300 firefighters, they died heroes trying to save someone else. It was an honor to be there,” Bohanan said.

He wants the younger generations to be thankful for the country they live in and the people who died protecting them.

People can hear Bohanan share his story himself. He will be speaking at the Alcatraz East in Pigeon Forge on Sept. 10. Anyone interested can get a general admission ticket to the museum, and he will be speaking from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.