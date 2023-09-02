Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council to host Labor Day picnic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council is set to host a Labor Day Picnic and Rally on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tyson Park in Knoxville.

This family-friendly event is focused on celebrating worker solidarity. Food will be available, and booths and tables will be set up to represent local unions, community groups and young workers who are fighting to organize their workplaces.

Several local bands and musical groups will be performing throughout the day. There will also be a free union t-shirt giveaway as long as supplies last.

