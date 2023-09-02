Plenty of sunshine Sunday, slowly warming next week

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a warm and quiet stretch.
Plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon
(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas of patchy fog develop as we move through the overnight, as high pressure remains in place keeping our weather nice and quiet. Temperatures will begin to slowly warm moving through the week as highs return to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to slowly cool through the evening as humidity will stick around. Dew points will remain in the middle 60s as lows fall into the lower and middle 60s for the start of Sunday morning. Areas of patchy fog are possible into the morning and could reduce visibility at times.

Expect more sunshine to develop as we head through the afternoon with just a few clouds. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 and feel a little warmer with some extra humidity around. It will be a perfect day to head by the pool or to the lake. Make sure to take the sunscreen with the high UV index in place.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head through the week as highs go back above average with afternoons topping out in the lower 90s. Overnight temperatures will be slightly above normal as well with middle to upper 60s. Rain chances will remain low as high pressure remains firmly in charge.

A slight buckle in the ridge arrives for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will feature a few spotty showers and storms developing.

Sunshine and warmer weather on the way
(WVLT)

