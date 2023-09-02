Tennessee faithful band together for Volunteers watch party

Tennessee faithful band together for Volunteers watch party
Tennessee faithful band together for Volunteers watch party(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Tennessee Volunteers football season officially kicking off in Nashville, many fans joined together to cheer on the Vols.

It was a sea of orange and white as the resounding roar of the fans erupted throughout Knoxville during the opening kickoff, signaling football time had officially returned to Tennessee.

Volunteers, new, old and current were all gathered to watch the season opener as the football team opened their season against Virginia.

“Everyone’s here for the Vols. Excited for the next season especially after last season being so awesome and us really progressing, so I’m excited! It’s good energy,” said Tennessee alumna, Kaitlyn Ozdych.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
Kasey Clevenger, 37
Woman charged after abandoning children while running from police, report says
Jeff Co. Sheriff seal
Body found on Douglas Lake, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Police found 37 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine, guns, shoeboxes containing around $400,000...
Fentanyl-laced cocaine, guns, $400,000 cash found in alleged drug trafficker’s apartment
Cameron Brooks
Knoxville City Council candidate dies after lymphoma treatment

Latest News

Pride Fest takes place despite legal controversy earlier in week.
3rd Annual Blount County Pride Fest takes place
Temperatures warm into next week
Plenty of sunshine Sunday, slowly warming next week
Labor Day Picnic
Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council to host Labor Day picnic
It's a pleasant weekend for a game!
A warm and sunny weekend ahead