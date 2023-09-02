Tennessee faithful band together for Volunteers watch party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Tennessee Volunteers football season officially kicking off in Nashville, many fans joined together to cheer on the Vols.

It was a sea of orange and white as the resounding roar of the fans erupted throughout Knoxville during the opening kickoff, signaling football time had officially returned to Tennessee.

Volunteers, new, old and current were all gathered to watch the season opener as the football team opened their season against Virginia.

“Everyone’s here for the Vols. Excited for the next season especially after last season being so awesome and us really progressing, so I’m excited! It’s good energy,” said Tennessee alumna, Kaitlyn Ozdych.

