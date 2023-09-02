Tennessee set to kick off its season against Virginia

Coming off its best season in two decades Saturday, No. 12 Tennessee kicks off its 2023 campaign against the Virginia Cavaliers.
Saturday marks the start of year three for Tennessee’s Josh Heupel as head coach of the Volunteers.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday marks the start of year three for Tennessee’s Josh Heupel as head coach of the Volunteers. It also marks the first time since the 2021 season that Joe Milton III is the undisputed starting quarterback for the Vols.

Coming off its best season in two decades Saturday, No. 12 Tennessee kicks off its 2023 campaign against the Virginia Cavaliers.

UT will look to improve to 3-0 in season openers under Heupel after defeating Ball State (59-10) in 2022 and Bowling Green (38-6) in 2021.

21 minutes prior to kick off the Cavs and Vols will hold a moment of silence to remember three Virginia players who were killed in a tragic shooting in Nov. 2022. Virginia will also place roses on their one-, 15-, and 41-yard lines to honor those players. Tennessee will wear those numbers as decals on their helmets.

Tennessee and Virginia start the season at noon ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Clevenger, 37
Woman charged after abandoning children while running from police, report says
Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
Jeff Co. Sheriff seal
Body found on Douglas Lake, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Cameron Brooks
Knoxville City Council candidate dies after lymphoma treatment
Police found 37 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine, guns, shoeboxes containing around $400,000...
Fentanyl-laced cocaine, guns, $400,000 cash found in alleged drug trafficker’s apartment

Latest News

VIRGINIA AND TENNESSEE LOGOS OVER NISSAN STADIUM
Experience and depth key as Vols prepare to open season
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off
Your official Station of the Vols is counting down to kick off with 30 Days 30 Vols.
Day 1: Jacob Warren
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game