A warm and sunny weekend ahead

After a pleasant weekend, the heat cranks up with the humidity as well.
It's a pleasant weekend for a game!
It's a pleasant weekend for a game!
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s and a few areas of fog. Later on today we’ll have a warm and sunny afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Saturday morning starts off mostly clear with temperatures near 65 degrees. This cool start won’t last long as temperatures start to climb as the sun comes up.

If you enjoyed Friday, you’ll enjoy Saturday as well. We’ll keep the humidity values down and a nice calm afternoon with a light breeze out of the northeast at about 5 mph. The high temperature on Saturday will be near 86 in Knoxville.

Saturday night it’s much of the same. General clear skies and back into the low 60s and upper 50s across the region.

With the Vols taking on Virginia in Nashville, know that it will be around 90 degrees Saturday in Nashville, but that 11 AM CDT kickoff starts with temperatures in the low 80s.

I'm All Vol Forecast Saturday, Virginia at Tennessee in Nashville.
I'm All Vol Forecast Saturday, Virginia at Tennessee in Nashville.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday repeats Saturday before our warming trend begins.

As we move through next week we’ll increase the heat back into the 90s. Humidity values will go up as well.

Very limited rain chances in the extended forecast with only a 10% coverage for Thursday and Friday.

