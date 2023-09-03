Amber Alert issued for missing Jefferson City girl

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Amber Alert was issued for a missing Jefferson City girl on Sunday.

Carmen Acosta, 9, was last seen in Jefferson City near Coile Road on Saturday evening.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said she may be with an unidentified adult male. Acosta is 4′0″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

