Driver charged after semi-truck overturns in Campbell County

Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care, THP officials said.
Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care,...
Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care, THP officials said.(Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck driver has been charged after his truck overturned on I-75 in Campbell County on Sunday, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The report stated Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was driving south at mile marker 131 when the truck veered off the left side of the roadway on a turn.

Magamedov hit the center median concrete wall, overturned and came to a stop on its left side in both southbound lanes.

Magamedov was not injured but was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care, THP officials said.

The interstate was down to one lane for hours.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Kasey Clevenger, 37
Woman charged after abandoning children while running from police, report says
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Pride Fest takes place despite legal controversy earlier in the week.
3rd Annual Blount County Pride Fest takes place
With the Tennessee Volunteers football season officially kicking off in Nashville, many fans...
Tennessee faithful band together for Volunteers watch party
Carmen Acosta, 9, was last seen in Jefferson City near Coile Road on Saturday evening.
AMBER Alert issued for missing Jefferson City girl
Hot on Sunday with the humidity coming back next week.
Warm sunshine for this afternoon