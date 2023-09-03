Friends celebrate 10-years of chicken wing themed costumes at Big Kahuna Wing Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Big Kahuna Wing Festival celebrated its 10th year on Sunday. One group of college friends has been coming to the festival together every year for a decade.

“It’s always been like a college reunion because other friends will come and so now we use it as our time where we always get together for Wing Fest. And now it’s over Labor Day weekend, so you get to involve the Vols game and we’re alumni, so we love it,” said Niles Barnhart.

Barnhart and friends Jamie Vessell and Caitlin Malcolm became friends at the University of Tennessee while students in the 2000s. For this group, it’s not just the food and friends, but also an excuse to make a fashion statement. They dress up in different wing-themed costumes every year.

“This is our first year as the Wild Wing Motor Club. Last year, we were Wing Scouts,” said Barnhart.

Barnhart, Vessel and Malcolm dressed as 'Wing Scouts' at last year's festival. (Niles Barnhart)

Festival founder Matt Beeler said he owes a lot of the festival’s success to loyal fans, like Barnhart.

“Those are the ones that continue to help grow the festival and if we continue to grow the festival, then we’re going to continue to raise more and more funds,” said Beeler.

All of the festival’s proceeds benefit East Tennessee charities. This year, the event will help benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The Boys and Girls Club and the UT Culinary Food 4 Vols program. The festival has raised nearly half a million dollars in its 10 years.

