Friends celebrate 10-years of chicken wing themed costumes at Big Kahuna Wing Festival

The friends attend the festival every year together with homemade costumes.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Big Kahuna Wing Festival celebrated its 10th year on Sunday. One group of college friends has been coming to the festival together every year for a decade.

“It’s always been like a college reunion because other friends will come and so now we use it as our time where we always get together for Wing Fest. And now it’s over Labor Day weekend, so you get to involve the Vols game and we’re alumni, so we love it,” said Niles Barnhart.

Barnhart and friends Jamie Vessell and Caitlin Malcolm became friends at the University of Tennessee while students in the 2000s. For this group, it’s not just the food and friends, but also an excuse to make a fashion statement. They dress up in different wing-themed costumes every year.

“This is our first year as the Wild Wing Motor Club. Last year, we were Wing Scouts,” said Barnhart.

Barnhart, Vessel and Malcolm dressed as 'Wing Scouts' at last year's festival.
Barnhart, Vessel and Malcolm dressed as 'Wing Scouts' at last year's festival.(Niles Barnhart)

Festival founder Matt Beeler said he owes a lot of the festival’s success to loyal fans, like Barnhart.

“Those are the ones that continue to help grow the festival and if we continue to grow the festival, then we’re going to continue to raise more and more funds,” said Beeler.

All of the festival’s proceeds benefit East Tennessee charities. This year, the event will help benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The Boys and Girls Club and the UT Culinary Food 4 Vols program. The festival has raised nearly half a million dollars in its 10 years.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Kasey Clevenger, 37
Woman charged after abandoning children while running from police, report says
One man was shot after a dispute with another man in Sevier County, according to Sevier County...
Man shot after dispute in Sevier County, sheriff says

Latest News

Sunshine and warmer temperatures for Labor Day
More sunshine and a little warmer for Monday
Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care,...
Driver charged after semi-truck overturns in Campbell County
Pride Fest takes place despite legal controversy earlier in the week.
3rd Annual Blount County Pride Fest takes place
With the Tennessee Volunteers football season officially kicking off in Nashville, many fans...
Tennessee faithful band together for Volunteers watch party