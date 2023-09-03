Man shot after dispute in Sevier County, sheriff says
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot after a dispute with another man in Sevier County on Saturday, according to Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges.
The shooting happened on Dixon Branch Road near Jones Cove Road.
Hodges told WVLT News that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but he will share more details when they are available.
