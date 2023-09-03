Man shot after dispute in Sevier County, sheriff says

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot after a dispute with another man in Sevier County on Saturday, according to Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges.

The shooting happened on Dixon Branch Road near Jones Cove Road.

Hodges told WVLT News that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but he will share more details when they are available.

JUST IN: Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges confirms there was a dispute between two men on Dixon Branch Road and one person was shot. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/9PEFIBzrdl — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) September 3, 2023

