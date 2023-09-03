Man shot after dispute in Sevier County, sheriff says

The shooting happened on Dixon Branch Road near Jones Cove Road.
One man was shot after a dispute with another man in Sevier County, according to Sevier County...
One man was shot after a dispute with another man in Sevier County, according to Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot after a dispute with another man in Sevier County on Saturday, according to Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges.

The shooting happened on Dixon Branch Road near Jones Cove Road.

Hodges told WVLT News that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but he will share more details when they are available.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Kasey Clevenger, 37
Woman charged after abandoning children while running from police, report says
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Hot on Sunday with the humidity coming back next week.
Warm sunshine for this afternoon
Tennessee mascot Smokey celebrates with fans in the second half of an NCAA college football...
University of Tennessee season opener breaks sporting event attendance record at Nissan Stadium
A Silver Alert was issued for Barbara Petersen, 81.
Silver Alert issued for missing Monroe County woman
Temperatures warm into next week
Plenty of sunshine Sunday, slowly warming next week