More sunshine and a little warmer for Monday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking the return of the 90s.
Back into the lower 90s Monday afternoon
Back into the lower 90s Monday afternoon
By Jacob Durham
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our weather remains quiet as we head into Labor Day with more sunshine and temperatures slowly warming. Humidity will slowly build throughout the week with southerly winds and make it feel a few degrees warmer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Much like the last few evenings, areas of patchy fog will slowly develop heading into the early hours of Monday morning. Temperatures will start off on the milder side as well with many areas in the middle 60s.

Good news if you have plans to be outdoors Monday afternoon we are expecting lots of sunshine with only a few passing clouds from time to time. High temperatures will top out near 90, but with a slight increase in humidity it will feel a few degrees warmer in the lower 90s. Make sure to have plenty of sunscreen and water nearby to help stay cool.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving through the week our afternoons will slowly get warmer and warmer as we head into the lower and middle 90s for a few locations. Rain chances will remain very low with only a spotty shower possible by Wednesday.

A weak front will slowly move closer for Thursday giving an isolated rain chance, but that’s going to be the best chance of the week. Temperatures return closer to normal as we round out the week and head into next weekend.

Adding on some 90 degree days this week
Adding on some 90 degree days this week

