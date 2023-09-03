Silver Alert issued for missing Monroe County woman

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

A Silver Alert was issued for Barbara Petersen, 81. She was last seen in Morristown on Saturday, and TBI officials said she might be traveling in a 2007 black Ford F150 with TN tag BNV1916.

Anyone who may have seen Petersen is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-3911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued on behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for 81 y/o Barbara Petersen.



She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.



If you see her, call the MCSO at 423-442-3911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/ZtIJQjBd0S — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 3, 2023

