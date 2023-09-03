Silver Alert issued for missing Monroe County woman
Barbara Petersen was last seen in Morristown on Saturday.
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
A Silver Alert was issued for Barbara Petersen, 81. She was last seen in Morristown on Saturday, and TBI officials said she might be traveling in a 2007 black Ford F150 with TN tag BNV1916.
Anyone who may have seen Petersen is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-3911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
