Silver Alert issued for missing Monroe County woman

Barbara Petersen was last seen in Morristown on Saturday.
Barbara Petersen was last seen in Morristown on Saturday.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

A Silver Alert was issued for Barbara Petersen, 81. She was last seen in Morristown on Saturday, and TBI officials said she might be traveling in a 2007 black Ford F150 with TN tag BNV1916.

Anyone who may have seen Petersen is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-3911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game
Student Vols break ticket request record for Tennessee-Austin Peay game
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Kasey Clevenger, 37
Woman charged after abandoning children while running from police, report says
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Warm sunshine for this afternoon
Temperatures warm into next week
Plenty of sunshine Sunday, slowly warming next week
Tennessee faithful band together for Volunteers watch party
Tennessee faithful band together for Volunteers watch party
Pride Fest takes place despite legal controversy earlier in week.
3rd Annual Blount County Pride Fest takes place