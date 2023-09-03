University of Tennessee season opener breaks sporting event attendance record at Nissan Stadium

The previous record was also held by a Volunteer football event.
Tennessee mascot Smokey celebrates with fans in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Tennessee mascot Smokey celebrates with fans in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 49-13. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Saturday’s season opener for the University of Tennessee football team welcomed a record number of people into Nissan Stadium.

UT Athletics said 69,507 fans were in attendance to watch the Volunteers take on the University of Virginia Cavaliers, the largest crowd for a sporting event in the stadium’s history.

The record breaks the previous one, which was also upheld by a Tennessee football event. The 2021 Music City Bowl matchup against Purdue brought in an impressive 69,489, according to UT Athletics.

The Vols took an early lead ahead of halftime on Saturday and continued to make strategic plays, securing Tennessee a win with a final score of 49-13.

For a full game breakdown, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

