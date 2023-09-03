Warm sunshine for this afternoon

Cranking up the heat and humidity for the start of a new week.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning and temperatures in the 60s. After this cooler start we’ll have a nice clear afternoon with temperatures approaching 90.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Expect more sunshine to develop as we head through the afternoon with just a few clouds. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 and feel a little warmer with some extra humidity around. It will be a perfect day to head by the pool or to the lake. Make sure to take the sunscreen with the high UV index in place.

We’ll wake up on Labor Day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 66. So the humidity really cranks up for the start of our week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head through the week as highs go back above average with afternoons topping out in the lower 90s. Overnight temperatures will be slightly above normal as well with middle to upper 60s. Rain chances will remain low as high pressure remains firmly in charge.

A slight buckle in the ridge arrives for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will feature a few spotty showers and storms developing.

Cranking the heat and humidity for the week ahead.
Cranking the heat and humidity for the week ahead.(WVLT)

