Annual sunflower project honors true meaning of Labor Day

By Caroline Mueller
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, dozens of community members came together at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens for the Annual Labor Day Sunflower Project.

The project was co-founded by artist Gerry Moll, and each year participants grow and harvest sunflowers that are then used for an art installment.

“The concept is when people grow some sunflowers…it represents their work for the year, the beauty they’ve created through their efforts,” said Moll. “Then when we weave them all together it represents what we’ve created together. So, it’s the beauty we’ve created in Knoxville for the year.”

Moll said what planted the seed for this idea was seeing how hard all the people around him work every day.

“I was just thinking about Labor Day, and honoring not just labor, organized labor, but just the idea of work, and how that just sustains us. And it’s important to like honor that and celebrate that,” said Moll.

For 15 years now, Moll and his co-founders have kept up the project. Each year after the display has been up for a few weeks, they then harvest, package and distribute the sunflower seeds to be planted and used for next year.

The art installment will remain on display at the Botanical Gardens for the next two weeks for everyone to see and enjoy.

